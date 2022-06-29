'Westworld' Fans Have Some Ideas About Where Delores Is in Season 4

Season 3 of Westworld ended with the beginning of a war between man and machine and now, in the seven-year time jump in Season 4, we meet back up with all of our favorite characters.

Including Delores, who is walking and talking as if her memories weren't all wiped from her memory files and she wasn't left in a lifeless lump at the end of Season 3. Well, as lifeless as you can be when you're a host anyway.