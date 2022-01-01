Clayton's Season of 'The Bachelor' Takes Viewers Back to the Famous Mansion

While recent seasons were required to follow strict COVID-19 safety and health protocols, including limited travel, it seems Clayton's season is taking viewers back to basics.

The full-length trailer for Season 26 of The Bachelor reveals the cast travels quite a bit, even departing the United States for the final episodes. We can't help but admire each stunning location, and since we're curious, we decided to learn where the season was filmed. Keep reading to check out where Clayton and his ladies trekked this season!