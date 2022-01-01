Clayton's Season of 'The Bachelor' Takes Viewers Back to the Famous Mansion

Clayton's Season of 'The Bachelor' Takes Viewers Back to the Famous MansionBy Allison DeGrushe
Jan. 1 2022, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Ahead of Michelle Young's reign as The Bachelorette, fans of the reality television franchise already knew Clayton Echard wouldn't make it to the end. The 28-year-old sales representative was reported to be the next Bachelor and seen filming his journey nearly a month before the season premiered on ABC. (This was honestly one of the worst kept secrets in Bachelor history.)
While recent seasons were required to follow strict COVID-19 safety and health protocols, including limited travel, it seems Clayton's season is taking viewers back to basics.
The full-length trailer for Season 26 of The Bachelor reveals the cast travels quite a bit, even departing the United States for the final episodes. We can't help but admire each stunning location, and since we're curious, we decided to learn where the season was filmed. Keep reading to check out where Clayton and his ladies trekked this season!
Where was Clayton Echard's season of 'The Bachelor' filmed?
For the first time in we don't know how long, The Bachelor is kicking off at the most famous location of all — the Bachelor Mansion.
In mid-September 2021, resident Bachelor leaker Reality Steve reported that Clayton's season would start off at the $4.4 million Agoura Hills palace. A few days later, Bachelor executive producer Mike Fleiss confirmed the speculation on Twitter with a photo from the set and the caption, "We’re back, baby!!! Feels good … #TheBachelor."
As per pre-COVID Bachelor standards, the first few weeks of dates are filmed in and around Los Angeles. For Season 26, Clayton headed to a Cali beach for a group date, which Reality Steve reported was Baywatch themed.
"Ten women had to wear the iconic red one piece from the show and compete in lifeguard-related activities," he reported on Twitter. He also stated that the winner (we will refrain from spoilers) of the date earned extra time with Clayton.
Following the group beach date was Rose Ceremony No. 3. After Clayton limited his search for love, the cast and crew headed to Houston for filming. According to Reality Steve, everyone stayed at the C. Baldwin, Curio Collection by Hilton on Dallas Street.
While the one-on-one Houston date was filmed at the Galveston Pleasure Pier, the group date headed to film at NRG Stadium, the home of the NFL's Houston Texans. Justin Britt, a former teammate of Clayton's at the University of Missouri and the current starting center for the Texans, was a prominent part of the date.
After all the dates for the week were filmed, Reality Steve stated the fourth Rose Ceremony was being filmed the next night on the rooftop of The Post, "a new structure in Houston that doesn’t even open [until] next month."
After Houston, the cast and crew flew overseas for Episodes 5-7.
For Episode 5 of Clayton's season, the cast and crew headed to film in Toronto, Canada. There, Clayton filmed a one-on-one date, a group date in front of an audience, and a two-on-one date as well.
Then, Episodes 6 and 7 were filmed in Croatia and Austria, respectively. On Oct. 25, 2021, Reality Steve shared an email from an Austrian casting agency seeking extras to be a part of filming for The Bachelor.
Episode 8 is hometowns, so Clayton and his final four traveled back to the U.S.
With his search for true love dwindling, Clayton and his final four ladies flew to the United States for hometown dates. There, Clayton flew across the country to meet the families of his final four women and filmed a small date at each location.
After the final four Rose Ceremony, the cast and crew packed up their belongings and officially headed overseas for fantasy suite week and the finale.
Fantasy suite dates and the finale filmed in Iceland.
Now, this is where the details become scarce. Not much is known about the filming locations in Iceland; but, we know that at this point, Clayton is down to his final three women and about to make the most important decision of his life. Hopefully, Clayton makes a choice that leaves him happy and in love!
The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.