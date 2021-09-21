‘Our Kind of People’ Tackles Issues in Oak Bluffs, but Where Was It Filmed?

People are lovingly spoiled with great TV, and a new series is gearing up to be another fan favorite, complete with some fan-favorite actors from other beloved series, including Chicago Med's Yaya DaCosta. Our Kind of People is a thriller drama series that’s been described as being a mix between Empire and Gilmore Girls. The characters are fun, and the town the story takes place in is like its own character.

The new show takes place in Massachusetts, specifically in Oak Bluffs, but where was Our Kind of People filmed ? Surprisingly, not in Massachusetts.

Where was ‘Our Kind of People’ filmed?

Our Kind of People is set in Massachusetts, where we meet a single mother named Angela, played by Yaya. She hopes to break into the upper class of the Black community in her town. In attempting to do so, she uncovers dark secrets about her family and the community at large.

“Single mom, who risks it all and moves her family to a vineyard with hopes of taking her natural hair care line to the next level by infiltrating the African American elite in Oak Bluffs,” the IMDb storyline breakdown reads.

Article continues below advertisement

With the whole show set in Massachusetts, around Martha’s Vineyard, so it would be easy to assume that’s the filming location of the show, but that’s not accurate in this case. According to IMDb, the show has several locations that it shoots in — none of them being in that state.

Source: FOX

Article continues below advertisement

Most of the show is filmed in North Carolina, actually. Production has scouted locations around the Cape Fear area to film the scenes in Our Kind of People, specifically choosing locations around Wilmington to create a convincing backdrop that resembles the vineyard area.

The show features many Wilmington-area locations including the Brooklyn Arts Center, Landfall, and Wellesley Place, and overall, the area has been a huge hit for productions lately, specifically over the summer when Our Kind of People was filming. "It's been an amazing spring and summer" for the local film industry, Bill Vassar, executive vice president of EUE / Screen Gems Studios in Wilmington, said, according to StarNews Online.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FOX

"We've got a big backlog of stuff," said Johnny Griffin of the Wilmington Regional Film Commission. "When more eyeballs see it and talk about where was it shot, they say, 'Wow, they got that look in Wilmington?'"