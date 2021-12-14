Logo
'The Voice' Season 21 Finalists Don't Include Ariana Grande's Team

Dec. 13 2021, Published 7:13 p.m. ET

It's been a suspenseful season for those who have been tuning into The Voice — and after many heartfelt goodbyes from the contestants (and Team Ariana), we're finally down to the five finalists. Season 21 saw Ariana Grande take on a coaching position this season, but unfortunately, none of her contestants advanced further.

Here's who you'll see competing during the Season 21 finale of The Voice.

Wendy Moten

As representation for Blake Shelton's team, longtime singer Wendy Moten was not a surprising finalist pick. Before she auditioned for The Voice, Wendy had a semi-successful career in R&B and pop, releasing her self-titled album in 1992. Her biggest single was "Come In Out of the Rain," making the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1993.

Since then, though, she's been trying to transition to country music — and has a good shot at winning The Voice.

Girl Named Tom

The three siblings who make up Girl Named Tom are the first trio to ever make it to the finale round of The Voice — which puts a lot on the line for Bekah, Joshua, and Caleb (and their coach Kelly Clarkson).

The trio came to the show from Ohio after initially deciding to audition without any expectations in mind.

While the group obviously hopes to be bringing home the title at the end of the finale, according to WTOL11, the group is already planning an album and a tour post-The Voice.

Paris Winningham

Paris Winningham is just one of two contestants from Team Blake who made it to the finale. This 32-year-old Navy veteran used to perform on the ship and at his naval bases before he was honorably discharged in 2017.

Outside of The Voice, he's also a member of JFamily Ent. / J-Crew Band and a member of WHIM Band — because all he's ever wanted to do was make music. Will he leave the show a winner?

Hailey Mia

At only 13, Haley Mia isn't just the youngest contestant in the final five — she's the youngest contestant to ever compete on The Voice. She had surgery when she was only eight to correct her "deteriorating vision" in one eye, and following the surgery, she taught herself how to read music.

Before auditioning for The Voice, she shared covers of herself singing on YouTube and has a small subscriber base of 2,150.

Jershika Maple

Lastly (but most certainly not least), we have Jershika Maple. She was the last name to be called for the final five and is the only team member from John Legend's group to make it to the finale.

Her love of music traces back to singing in church choirs as she and her family moved often, finding community in the new cities through the different choir groups. This 25-year-old worked as a security guard before the show, but she's hoping after the finale she'll be able to focus on it full-time.

Tune in to The Voice Season 21 finale on Monday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m. EST and Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

