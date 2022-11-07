'The White Lotus' Season 2: Who Dies and Who Survives After the Finale?
Season 2 of HBO's The White Lotus proves that you can re-create perfection. Or, at the very least, something close to it.
The show's first season featured a murder mystery right from the start, and Season 2 has a similar format. Except, in this case, there are multiple deaths — so who dies in The White Lotus Season 2?
The first scene of the season shows just one of the main characters on a beach. She tells new hotel guests that they'll love it there and they'll "die" from happiness at the resort. Then, she goes for a swim in the ocean and uncovers at least one floating body. The episode then travels back seven days, and the season progresses through a week at the White Lotus among various groups of guests.
We know right away that the season follows a similar format as Season 1, with commentary on classes, race, and politics. But we get a change in the form of multiple deaths. And whether or not those deaths are the result of murder remains to be seen.
Who dies in 'The White Lotus' Season 2?
At the very least, we know that Daphne doesn't die, since she's the guest who finds a body floating in the ocean. But there are hints throughout the season so far of her joking about killing her husband, Cameron, and of her attraction to true crime.
She also openly flirts with other men in one of the previews. However, this all seems almost too obvious in terms of Daphne being the culprit and Cameron being one of the dead bodies in The White Lotus.
One fan on Reddit suggested that Tanya dies this season and leaves her billion-dollar fortune to her assistant, Portia. The redditor added that this would set up Portia to be a future guest in another season of The White Lotus. Other fans have guessed the hotel piano player is one of the bodies. They also theorized that one of the local girls, Mia or Lucia, is another victim.
It's safe to say that at least one of the deaths in Season 2 of The White Lotus is someone viewers aren't too invested in, which would mean that one of the people who aren't actual guests could die by the end. In terms of which guests die, we wouldn't put it past the show to feature an accidental death within the foursome that includes Harper, Ethan, Daphne, and Cameron.
Viewers want to know if there's a murderer in 'The White Lotus.'
Spoiler alert: Spoilers for Season 1 below!
Season 1 features an accidental death when Shane accidentally kills hotel manager Armond when he mistakes him for an actual intruder in his suite. Season 2 could end the same way, with multiple deaths but no real murderer, per se.
And the fact that the bodies are found in the ocean means that it's possible that whoever dies meets their maker on a boat or while swimming in a freak accident.
There is more than one death in 'The White Lotus' Season 2.
It would be easy to take the Season 1 formula and assume that none of the hotel guests die and that instead, a staff member dies by the end of Season 2. But there is more than one death this time around. So almost no one is safe.
Watch The White Lotus on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on HBO and HBO Max.