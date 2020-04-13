You'll Want to Pay Attention to Bri Strauss From 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart'

With news that Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic (and that The Bachelor: Summer Games is canceled), Bachelor Nation fans are now counting on the singing/love crossover series The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart for their reality TV fix.

For the first season of the series, 23 men and women are living in the Bachelor Mansion for the chance to find both love and the perfect duet partner.