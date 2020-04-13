You'll Want to Pay Attention to Bri Strauss From 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart'By Shannon Raphael
With news that Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 are on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic (and that The Bachelor: Summer Games is canceled), Bachelor Nation fans are now counting on the singing/love crossover series The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart for their reality TV fix.
For the first season of the series, 23 men and women are living in the Bachelor Mansion for the chance to find both love and the perfect duet partner.
One contestant on Listen to Your Heart that is set to make waves (and songs) on the first season is Bri Strauss.
Who is Bri Strauss from The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart? She's trying to find love while also furthering her music career (which is more than could be said about Bachelorette alum Jed Wyatt). Read on to learn more about her background, her song style, and the guy she's going to set her sights on.
Who is Bri Strauss from 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart'?
The 28-year-old Utah native has been pursuing a singing career seriously for five years, and she's also been unlucky in love. After a failed engagement, Bri is taking her chances to find a connection with someone who also shares a passion for music on the show.
Her musical style is pop, and she had already released a slew of singles before she went on the show. Her most-played song on Spotify is a Disney style cover of Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off," and it's been streamed more than 145,000 times.
Bri's other singles include "Hummingbird" and "Say Goodbye" from 2019, "Distance," "Hit List," "Save Me" and "Breathe" from 2017, and "Heartlines" from 2016, among others. She has a YouTube channel with several music videos too.
According to her ABC bio, Bri grew up in an uber-religious family and she's a practicing member of the Church of Latter-day Saints. Religion can often be a polarizing topic on any Bachelor franchise show, as evidenced by Luke Parker from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, and by Madison Prewitt from Peter Weber's season of The Bachelor.
The singer's social media accounts are on private, which is typical for those who appear on shows within the Bachelor universe, so not much else is known about Bri Strauss. But, thankfully, there is some intel about who she might be falling in love with on the show.
Who does Bri Strauss date on 'The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart'? SPOILERS.
According to Bachelor spoiler expert Reality Steve, Bri's duet partner for much of Listen to Your Heart will be Chris Watson. Before going on the show, the 30-year-old Florida resident worked as a wedding singer. He was inspired to dedicate his full attention to singing after his father passed away.
While Bri's genre of music is pop, Chris' is soul. His favorite wedding tunes include "Stand By Me" by Ben E. King and "Latch" by Sam Smith and Disclosure.
While we won't spoil how far Chris and Bri go (you can find out here), let's just say that they are definitely a duo to watch out for on the show.
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.