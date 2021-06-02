Why Is Sophie Seeing Layla on 'A Million Little Things'?

Although Layla will appear in person in "No One Is to Blame," she's not really there. It's unlikely that A Million Little Things is going to pretend that she didn't really kill herself, after having Sophie meet her grief-stricken parents. Instead, Layla will be Sophie's hallucination — which isn't a great sign. Following Peter's abuse, Sophie has been feeling shame and guilt, something that's sadly very common for sexual assault victims.

Sophie hallucinating another one of Peter's victims means that she may be feeling guilty that other girls had to experience what she did. Though, as the title of the episode suggests, no one is to blame, except Peter, for what he did, Sophie is struggling under the weight of what happened. Knowing that she wasn't alone in experiencing Peter's abuse isn't a helpful feeling — it just increases her guilt.

Watch Layla's story play out on A Million Little Things Wednesdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.