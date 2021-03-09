Daryl From 'The Walking Dead' Finally Has His First Love Interest — Here's What You Need to Know About Her

As longtime viewers of The Walking Dead, we think we speak for all of us when we say that we will never really forgive showrunners for how they murdered Glenn.

Despite the fact that writers continue to kill off our favorite cast members, we consistently tune in to see which new characters will be introduced to the series and Season 10 is no exception. Recently, The Walking Dead viewers met Leah, a hermit who has romantic ties to one unlikely cast member, and fans want to know more. So, just who is she?