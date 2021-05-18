The Pink Ladies Return for Season 3 of 'The Neighborhood'

CBS's comedy show The Neighborhood follows what happens when a friendly midwestern man and his family move to an area in Los Angeles very different than their hometown. The show follows Dave Johnson (played by Max Greenfield ) and Calvin Butler (played by Cedric the Entertainer) as they form a friendship.

The title has been met with mild success and is well into its third season, where our main duo has another encounter with the Pink Ladies. But who are they, and who are they played by?

Who are the Pink Ladies?

The Pink Ladies make more than one appearance in The Neighborhood. The duo are first seen in Season 2, Episode 8, titled "Welcome to Bowling." Calvin and Dave decide to team up for a chance to win a bowling championship — though their main rivals are two people who they never expected to have to go up against. The opposing (and very talented) team is called the Pink Ladies, made up of LaTonya and Regina.

While their bowling championship match begins on a good note, as Dave is surprisingly better at bowling than he'd thought he'd be, Calvin, unfortunately, is struggling much more with the match than he'd hoped. See, he knows the Pink Ladies from high school — and they have not forgotten him and just how badly he embarrassed himself playing football. This, of course, makes it hard for Calvin to focus on his skills during the tournament.

Source: CBS

LaTonya and Regina return in Season 3 when they rent a chair in Calvin's barbershop, forcing him to confront his old high school nemeses again. Of course, Dave suggests Calvin make a peace offering to the ladies, though instead, he's met with a prank in return.