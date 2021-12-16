[SPOILER] Was Crowned the Winner of Season 6 of 'The Masked Singer'By Jacqueline Gualtieri
Dec. 15 2021, Published 10:07 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of Season 6 of The Masked Singer.
Every year, The Masked Singer offers us wilder and wilder costumes and celebrity guests. This year, we've already seen a number of big stars get unmasked, from comedian Rob Schneider to R&B superstar Toni Braxton. But Toni was far from the only famous songstress who graced the stage this season.
Katharine McPhee (alongside hubby David Foster), Ruth Pointer, Faith Evans, and Natasha Bedingfield all were unmasked, as were Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten and hip hop star Tyga. With all those big names in music donning costumes this year, it's a pretty big deal to have outlasted them all and gotten to the finale. But that's exactly what the Bull and the Queen of Hearts did. So, who took home the trophy and won Season 6 of The Masked Singer?
The finale of Season 6 of 'The Masked Singer' sees the Bull and the Queen of Hearts go head to head.
So far, we've seen the Bull demonstrate a crazy amount of range. From taking on Rascal Flatts to Bob Dylan to Lady Gaga, there's little doubt in anyone's minds that the Bull is among the list of professional singers in Season 6. Even since the Bull first came out on stage singing Train's hit "Drops of Jupiter," we've known exactly who he is. And the finale reveals him to be singer and influencer Todrick Hall.
Like the Bull, the Queen of Hearts took on — and nailed — a cover of Lady Gaga. She also showcased her vocal chops on songs like Patsy Cline's iconic "She's Got You" and Bishop Briggs' toe-tapper "River." Fans have also been pretty certain of the Queen of Hearts' identity from the start. In fact, the very jewel-like look of her costume seems to be a dead giveaway. The Queen of Hearts is revealed to be iconic songstress Jewel.
Fun fact: Both of our finalists share something in common (besides being incredible singers). They both share The Wizard of Oz as a clue. For the Queen of Hearts, the Tin Man was a clue because Jewel played Dorothy in 1995’s The Wizard of Oz in Concert: Dreams Come True. For the Bull, his hint was "lions and tigers," which certainly makes us think, "Lions and tigers and bears, oh my!" The reference is for Todrick's album "Straight Outta Oz."
So, who won Season 6 of 'The Masked Singer' — the Bull or the Queen of Hearts?
In the end, only one masked competitor could take home the trophy. Although the Bull gave two trophy-worthy performances, so did the Queen of Hearts, who took the win.
Jewel walked away from The Masked Singer with her trophy and one wild experience. We can't wait to see who graces the stage in Season 7!