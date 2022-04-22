The judges of the competition are Joe Jonas of The Jonas Brothers, singer Becky G, and choreographer Sean Bankhead. For five weeks, the trio has judged each performance and chose who got to move on and who gets eliminated.

The winner of Becoming a Popstar will star in a new Pepsi commercial that will air during the next VMA show. They will also receive a cash prize of $100,000 to go toward their future creative endeavors. Who took home the coveted prize for the first season?