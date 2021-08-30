Claire Rehfuss Won the Coin of Destiny on 'Big Brother' — What Will She Do Next?By Leila Kozma
Aug. 30 2021, Published 9:28 a.m. ET
Season 23 of Big Brother premiered on July 7, 2021, on CBS.
As the weeks went by, the drama has only intensified. The Cookout alliance continues to dominate the game, dealing lethal blows to contestants posing a real threat (looking at you, Derek X). Tiffany Mitchell became the Head of Household only recently, but she was stripped of her powers after another contestant unexpectedly snatched up the Coin of Destiny. So, who won the Coin of Destiny?
Who won the Coin of Destiny on Season 23 of 'Big Brother'?'
Season 23 of Big Brother saw the introduction of a range of cut-throat, casino-style games. As part of the new twist, the High Rollers Room, contestants are allocated so-called BB Bucks. The contestants voted the most popular by the viewers receive the most cash. The top three rake in $100 BB Bucks each, the next three get $75, while the rest earn $50. So, who was rich enough to partake in the Coin of Destiny? Who won the game?
One of the most expensive games to date, the Coin of Destiny sets each contestant back with a jaw-dropping $250. Ignoring all the setbacks, Claire Rehfuss tried her luck and won the Coin of Destiny in a recent episode of Big Brother. As to Claire's reward? She got to de-throne Tiffany, who only enjoyed her position as the newly-appointed HOH for what felt like a hot second.
Fortunately for the Cookout, however, Claire chose to respect Tiffany's wishes and nominate the same contestants for elimination as she did.
As loyal viewers of the show are bound to recall, Tiffany chose Kyland Young and Sarah Beth Steagall. (Coincidentally, Sarah happens to be the only other female contestant who got appointed as HOH thus far.) Xavier Prather is also on the list.
A strategic thinker, Claire went with the same list.
The Coin of Destiny is just one of the new games introduced as part of the High Rollers Room.
As part of the latest spin, Big Brother contestants are allocated BB Bucks (Big Brother's answer to Monopoly Money) based on how well they fare with the viewers. Those who rank the highest are entitled to win the thickest envelopes, while those who tend to be on the bottom line of the show week after week earn considerably less money.
Coin of Destiny is the most expensive game introduced thus far. Previous games Big Brother contestants have played include the Veto Derby. After a game of skill, the contestants had to guess who would go on to win the Power of Veto. Kyland Young guessed correctly, thereby earning another Power of Veto.
The games also include Chopping Block Roulette, which grants winning contestants a say in who will be on the chopping block. Alyssa Lopez won the game, replacing Derek F with Xavier Prather. She and Derek were both granted immunity.
Catch new episodes of Big Brother every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.