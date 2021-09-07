Season 1 of 'The Ultimate Surfer' Is About to Conclude — Who Is the Likeliest to Win?By Leila Kozma
Sep. 7 2021, Published 9:38 a.m. ET
Starring legendary athletes like Kelly Slater and rising stars like Malia Ward, ABC's The Ultimate Surfer celebrates the art of surfing.
Mason Barnes, Ezekiel Lau, and Tia Blanco are just a few of the surfers who joined the cast of The Ultimate Surfer to prove that they have what it takes to make it big. Who is the likeliest to win The Ultimate Surfer?
Who won 'The Ultimate Surfer'? Here's what the fans think.
Filmed in 2020 at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., The Ultimate Surfer calls on seven men and seven women to showcase their finest skills, chase those barrels with their full might, and prove that they have what it takes to become a pro surfer.
In addition to the impressive $100,000 prize, the male and female winner of The Ultimate Surfer will also receive an invitation to partake in the World Surf League Championship Tour. Who is the likeliest to win the show?
The World Surf League canceled the 2020 season in July 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 World Surf League kicked off in Dec. 2020, with events lasting well into Sept. 2021.
It appears that the contestants partaking in Season 1 of The Ultimate Surfer have not (yet) been listed on the official website of the World Surf League, which isn't the best news for the amateur sleuths out there.
As World Surf League stipulates on their website, they have reserved the right to select the events in which the winners of The Ultimate Surfer get to participate. The organization also gets to choose the year the winners make their debut.
"The WSL will determine the events in which the winning contestants will participate, including the calendar year in which the events may occur," the organization writes.
Some believe that Ezekiel Lau, a mightily talented surfer from Hawaii, will win Season 1 of 'The Ultimate Surfer.'
The Ultimate Surfer contestants to garner unmatched popularity among fans include Ezekiel (aka Zeke) Lau, Malia Ward, and Mason Barnes.
Malia has continued to post surfing-related content on her Instagram after graduating from the University of Southern California in 2021. The daughter of pro surfer Chris Ward and fitness model Jacqueline Miller, Malia is bound to make a career in the business regardless of the outcome of the competition.
Several fans of The Ultimate Surfer would like to see Zeke succeed.
"Ultimate surfer was actually pretty good haha — Team Zeke!" tweeted @weerdnaa.
A long-term WSL collaborator, Mason has equally strong odds to win The Ultimate Surfer. He started appearing in YouTube videos uploaded by World Surf League circa 2016, and he has continued to astound fans of the sport with his impeccable skillset ever since.
Ready to find out who the winner of The Ultimate Surfer is? Make sure to check out the Season 1 finale of The Ultimate Surfer, which is slated to air on Sept. 14, 2021, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.