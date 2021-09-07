Season 1 of 'The Ultimate Surfer' Is About to Conclude — Who Is the Likeliest to Win?

Mason Barnes, Ezekiel Lau, and Tia Blanco are just a few of the surfers who joined the cast of The Ultimate Surfer to prove that they have what it takes to make it big. Who is the likeliest to win The Ultimate Surfer?

Starring legendary athletes like Kelly Slater and rising stars like Malia Ward , ABC's The Ultimate Surfer celebrates the art of surfing.

Who won 'The Ultimate Surfer'? Here's what the fans think.

Filmed in 2020 at the Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., The Ultimate Surfer calls on seven men and seven women to showcase their finest skills, chase those barrels with their full might, and prove that they have what it takes to become a pro surfer. In addition to the impressive $100,000 prize, the male and female winner of The Ultimate Surfer will also receive an invitation to partake in the World Surf League Championship Tour. Who is the likeliest to win the show?

The World Surf League canceled the 2020 season in July 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 World Surf League kicked off in Dec. 2020, with events lasting well into Sept. 2021. It appears that the contestants partaking in Season 1 of The Ultimate Surfer have not (yet) been listed on the official website of the World Surf League, which isn't the best news for the amateur sleuths out there.

As World Surf League stipulates on their website, they have reserved the right to select the events in which the winners of The Ultimate Surfer get to participate. The organization also gets to choose the year the winners make their debut. "The WSL will determine the events in which the winning contestants will participate, including the calendar year in which the events may occur," the organization writes.