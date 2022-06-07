"This Could Be Our Year!" — Why Mets Fans Are Cautiously Optimistic

New Mets Manager Buck Showalter was hired by the new Mets owner Steve Cohen last year. Not only does Buck have the perfect name to manage a baseball team (his name sounds like a character out of a 1940s film), but he’s actually made solid game-time decisions that have affected the outcome of full series.

For example, when facing the 1-2-3 batters of the opposing lineup in the 8th inning, Buck put in our star closer, Edwin Diaz, to face them, but took him out for the 9th inning. This way, he wouldn’t overwork Edwin before the season’s end.