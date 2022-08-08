Here's Why Kim and Pete's Whirlwind Romance Has Come to an End
After dominating the headlines for months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially broken up. Their split comes after just nine months of dating, and fans are curious about what happened between the reality star and Saturday Night Live alum.
So, why did Kim and Pete break up? Here's everything we know.
It's truly the end of an era.
On Aug. 5, several sources reported that Kim and Pete broke up and decided to just be friends. According to E! News, the power couple found that their "demanding schedules" and "long-distance dynamic" made it challenging to maintain a relationship.
Pete is currently filming in Australia, while Kim is based in Calabasas with her four children.
Additionally, a source spoke with Page Six and revealed that Kim and Pete's age difference played a part in their split.
"Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment," the source claimed. "Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice."
"But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids," the source continued, adding that her business ventures and Hulu reality series keep her busy, so much so that she is "totally exhausted" by her relationship with Pete.
At this time, Kim has not addressed their breakup. However, Pete made quite the statement on Aug. 6.
Just one day after news broke that Kim and Pete broke up, the Bodies Bodies Bodies star was spotted on the set of his new film, Wizards!, wearing a graphic t-shirt that read, "What ... I feel like s--t." Many believe the shirt alludes to his split from Kim.
Kim's children will always come first.
Like all mothers, Kim's first priority is her four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. An insider told Page Six that even when it comes to new relationships, the SKIMS founder will always put her kids first.
"When Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can’t help it," the source told the outlet. "Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first."
The source concluded that Kim "wants and needs harmony at home and in her life."
Speaking of Kanye West, the 45-year-old rapper made his long-awaited return to Instagram on Aug. 8, 2022. In a single post, the "Hurricane" vocalist announced the "death" of Pete, or as the billionaire often calls him, "Skete" Davidson.
The Instagram post, which has racked up nearly 2 million likes in three hours, features of a doctored image of a New York Times front page that declares, "SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."