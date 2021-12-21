Fans Think Michelle Made a Mistake by Sending Joe Home on 'The Bachelorette'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the fantasy suite episode of The Bachelorette.

There have been many fan favorites in Michelle Young's cast of contestants on Season 18 The Bachelorette. Fans have been disappointed at Michelle's decision to send home so many of her contestants, including Olu, Rick, Rodney, and most recently Joe.

Despite being from the same hometown and seeming to have similar life plans, Michelle surprised viewers when she left Joe without a rose after the fantasy suites. But why did she send him home?