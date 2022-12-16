The Senate Has Passed a Bill Banning TikTok from All Government-Issued Devices

A statement from TikTok decried the vote, saying that it had little to do with protecting America's national security interests.

“Once again, Sen. Hawley has moved forward with legislation to ban TikTok on government devices, a proposal which does nothing to advance U.S. national security interests,” a spokesperson for TikTok said. “We hope that rather than continuing down that road, he will urge the Administration to move forward on an agreement that would actually address his concerns.”