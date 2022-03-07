The MLB and MLBPA Make Progress With Plans to Bring Larger Bases to the Field

After the MLB canceled the first two series of the regular season and all spring training games through March 17, it seemed as if there was no end in sight to this conflict.

However, on March 6, the opposing sides met for a lengthy meeting, where the MLBPA made a proposal that permits the league to implement three on-field changes. Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the MLB wants to ban defensive shifts, install a pitch clock, and institute larger bases.