It's Official: Conan O'Brien Is Ending His Show on June 24, 2021

There have been rumors bubbling about the supposed end to Conan O'Brien's namesake talk show for the better part of the two years, but the final episode of his program was finally announced at the tail end of 2020, and fans have been waiting ever since to see what it might bring. Fast-forward to June 2021, and the finale of his longtime fan-favorite show is coming on the 24th. But many fans are wondering what this means for the future of Conan's career.

So, why exactly is Conan ending his show, what drove him to that decision, and what's next for him once the final episode actually airs? Keep reading to find out!

Why is Conan ending his show? He's moving on to a new venture.

Although Conan and his show have been staples of the TBS lineup for over a decade, the host is seemingly moving on to greener pastures, taking a deal with HBO to work exclusively with their premium streaming service, HBO Max. When he announced the new venture at the tail end of 2020, Conan gave fans a trademark witty comment to justify the move.

"In 1993, Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: 'As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.' I'm thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription," he joked with fans. However, the meaning was all too serious, as Conan's departure from TBS was later officially confirmed.

When the news broke, HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys was quick to express excitement over the new partnership between the network and Conan: "Conan's unique brand of energetic, relatable, and at times, absurdist comedy has charmed late-night audiences for nearly three decades. We can't wait to see what he and the rest of Team Coco will dream up for this brand new, variety format each week."

On the TBS side of things, general manager Brad Weitz commented as well: "We're incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the Conan Without Borders specials," he said, implying that the star isn't wholly transitioning away from TBS and that some content is still to come down the line.