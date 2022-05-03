Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Suspended After Violating NFL Drug Policy

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Suspended After Violating NFL Drug PolicyBy Allison DeGrushe
May. 3 2022, Published 10:30 a.m. ET
After sustaining multiple injuries throughout the 2021 NFL season, many assumed Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins would return to the franchise healthier and stronger than ever. However, that's far from the truth.
On May 2, the NFL announced that the five-time Pro Bowler had been suspended for the first six games of the forthcoming season. Wait, what? Why is DeAndre Hopkins suspended? Here's everything we know.
Why is DeAndre Hopkins suspended?
During the afternoon hours of May 2, NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Twitter that DeAndre Hopkins had been suspended after violating the league's Performance Enhancing Drug policy. He later shared a text message from DeAndre's brand manager, Doug Sanders, which confirmed his client's suspension.
In the text, Doug wrote that the suspension derives from a "November drug test that came back with trace elements of a banned substance." He noted that DeAndre and those close to him were "completely shocked" by this revelation, seeing as he is "extremely diligent about what he puts in his body."
Doug added that DeAndre's drug tests from October and December were negative, so he and his team are investigating how the November test came back positive by "testing every product he used to figure out how this could have happened." Doug concluded that he would provide an update with new information as soon as possible.
As for DeAndre, the 29-year-old took to social media and addressed the situation.
"In my 10-year career, I have never tested positive for using performance-enhancing drugs," DeAndre wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked."
DeAndre continued, "I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could've happened. But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn't careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down."