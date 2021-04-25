COVID-19 Took Giuliana Rancic off the Red Carpet, but She’s Back for the Oscars

Because she’s such a staple of award show coverage, fans wondered where Giuliana Rancic was and why she wasn’t on the red carpet at the 2020 Emmys in September 2020. Turns out, the longtime E! host had been diagnosed with COVID-19, as did her husband, The Apprentice winner Bill Rancic, and their son, Duke.

The good news? Giuliana was very much ready and looking forward to hosting the 2021 Academy Awards red carpet coverage on Sunday, April 25. Let's take a closer look at why she missed the Emmys and what to expect from the Oscars.

Why was Giuliana Rancic not on the red carpet at the 2020 Emmy Awards?

Giuliana was a no-show when E!’s 2020 Emmys Live From the Red Carpet special kicked off, but she explained her absence in a video message that E! broadcast that evening.

“Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet, I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different,” she said in the video clip, per Deadline . “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines … I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”

She went on: “As far as my health, I’m doing well,” Giuliana continued. “My husband, Bill, and our son also did test positive, but we’re all doing well and taking care of each other so I’m going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I’m wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I’ll see you on the next red carpet.”

Vivica A. Fox was slated to co-headline the red carpet coverage alongside Giuliana, but the actress also had to miss the event because of her own COVID-19 diagnosis.