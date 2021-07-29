'Jungle Cruise' Was Given a PG-13 Rating For These Two Main Reasons

If there's one studio that can take an idea that doesn't seem like it would be the basis of a major motion picture, it's got to be Disney. Take Pirates of the Caribbean, which decided to turn a theme park ride into a sprawling epic flick about buccaneers in what is now the Virgin Islands and ended up becoming a bonafide cinematic institution. While Johnny Depp had a lot to do with that (he signed on before even reading a script), it's no wonder that the Mouse was looking to strike magic again.

Which brings us to Jungle Cruise , another theme-park-inspired Disney property headlined by Hollywood's highest-paid actor, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Emily Blunt, a bonafide screen powerhouse who has demonstrated a range for a variety of genres. The movie generated a lot of buzz, especially with the changes made to the ride for updated cultural sensitivity and also because of its rating. Why is the supposed family film rated PG-13?

Why is 'Jungle Cruise' rated PG-13?

The flick, which is in theaters and streaming on Disney Plus on July 30, is officially rated by the Motion Picture Association of America (which we'll get to more later) for what the New York Times reports as "chaste kissing and bloodless fighting." The publication goes on to skewer the flick and they're not the only one. The Verge said that Jungle Cruise "desperately wants to be The Mummy."

This necessarily isn't a bad thing. The Mummy is one of those films that really just shouldn't have worked, but it undeniably does. There's an enthusiasm present in all of the characters that make it a classic. So why are people not giving Jungle Cruise any love? The Times stated that the movie's failure "has less to do with the heroic efforts of its female lead than with the glinting artifice of the entire enterprise."

To translate from nerd talk, that just means the whole thing feels phony. According to the outlet, "the [film's] general busyness [is] a desperate dance for our attention." The New York Times went on to say that the entire movie feels like a money grab. Still, some fans online are just celebrating seeing a fun film.

#JungleCruise is an epic adventure - a throwback blockbuster we’ve been missing, a la THE MUMMY (99), PIRATES OF THE CARIBBEAN, THE AFRICAN QUEEN & ROMANCING THE STONE rolled into 1. A thrill ride you’ll want to see repeatedly. The most fun you’ll have at the movies all Summer. pic.twitter.com/GdX3NK6FQE — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 25, 2021 Source: Twitter