Daniel Backdoored His 'Big Brother 24' Ally and Now He Wants to Go Home

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Season 24 of Big Brother.

It seems Julie Chen Moonves isn't kidding whenever she says, "Expect the unexpected."

On Aug. 4, viewers were treated to yet another entertaining live eviction episode because 41-year-old private chef Nicole Layog was evicted from Big Brother; the icing on the cake is that her closest ally, Daniel Durston, is the reason for her eviction.