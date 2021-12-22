Jay-Z Says That No One Can Face Him in a Verzuz Battle, and Social Media Agrees

Since the inception of Verzuz, fans have long debated about which artists and songwriters can face-off against each other. And of course, the GOAT, Jay-Z aka Hov — born Shawn Corey Carter — has always been mentioned in the conversation. And while it would be a great move for the culture to have Jay-Z celebrate his hits with the world, the argument remains that he’s in a league of his own — which many fans, and the Brooklyn native himself, believe. So, will Jay-Z ever appear on Verzuz? Keep reading to find out.