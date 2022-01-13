The Future of 'Eternals' Might Be Big for the MCU — Will the Movie Have a Sequel?

With the fate of Sersi, Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), and Phastos (Bryan Tyree Henry) uncertain, could we see them once more in an Eternals 2? While there's been no official announcement, star Gemma Chan has somewhat confirmed that she will eventually reprise her role.

When asked about returning to the role in an interview with W Magazine, Gemma jokingly replied "Yes. Marvel owns us for life."