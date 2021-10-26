'La Brea' Still Has Time to Prove Itself on NBC — Will There Be a Season 2?By Chrissy Bobic
Some viewers might think La Brea is far-fetched and totally improbable. And that might be true. However, it hasn't stopped millions of people from tuning in each week to see what happens next. And if that's any indication as to whether or not there will be a Season 2 of La Brea, then things are looking good for the NBC sci-fi drama.
La Brea follows a group of survivors who find themselves in a new world full of primeval threats when they're pulled into a massive sinkhole in the middle of Los Angeles. They not only have to find their way out of this world and back home, but they also have to figure out how to survive. While some things, like the not-so-great CGI animals, might be up for discussion among critics, the show probably isn't getting canceled without a fight.
Will there be a Season 2 of 'La Brea'?
As of right now, La Brea hasn't been officially renewed for Season 2. It hasn't been canceled either, though, which is a good sign. It's possible that NBC executives are waiting to see how the viewership holds for the entirety of Season 1. And only then will any definite decision be made.
That's still not a bad sign. If that's the direction the network is going, then La Brea fans could have another season as long as they keep watching and speaking highly of the series on social media.
When could 'La Brea' Season 2 premiere?
If there is a Season 2 of La Brea, it would probably premiere in September 2022. Most network television shows tend to keep a pretty steady schedule. La Brea premiered on NBC in September 2021, so if there's a second season, it would make sense for the network to bring it back around the same time the following year.
As it stands, La Brea averages 5.41 million viewers. Compared to a wildly successful NBC show like The Voice, which maintains viewers around the 6 or 7 million mark each episode, that's not bad at all. La Brea could even surpass its current average viewers. And if that happens, it stands a good chance at renewal.
The creator of 'La Brea' isn't worried about cancellation.
La Brea creator and showrunner David Applebaum spoke at the 2021 Television Critics Association press panel about the future of La Brea before its series premiere. And at the time, he was more concerned with building a strong fan base and generating interest in the series than he was worried about a Season 2 renewal.
"My focus is really just on trying to make an entertaining show and trying to garner an enthusiastic fan base, which we know is out there," he said.
For now, fans can just enjoy the mystery of the show while they try to figure out what the heck is going on each week.
