'La Brea' Still Has Time to Prove Itself on NBC — Will There Be a Season 2?

La Brea creator and showrunner David Applebaum spoke at the 2021 Television Critics Association press panel about the future of La Brea before its series premiere. And at the time, he was more concerned with building a strong fan base and generating interest in the series than he was worried about a Season 2 renewal.

"My focus is really just on trying to make an entertaining show and trying to garner an enthusiastic fan base, which we know is out there," he said.

For now, fans can just enjoy the mystery of the show while they try to figure out what the heck is going on each week.

Watch La Brea on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.