Is There a 'Wrath of Man' Post Credits Scene? This Thriller Is Full of Surprises

Wrath of Man is a fast-paced ride that follows the main character H through the trials and tribulations of operating a cash truck. After an attempted robbery, he successfully fends off the would-be thieves, revealing H's secret motive.

Truly, H is on a quest for vengeance against people who murdered his son in a similar robbery and has been setting traps for other cash truck thieves in the hopes of luring out those who wronged him.