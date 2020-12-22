"Oh, Fudge!" 'A Christmas Story' Was Shot in These Real-Life Locations

"Oh, fudge...!"

When Ralphie helps his old man change a flat tire, he accidentally (and infamously) utters "the word, the big one, the queen-mother of dirty words." This scene is one of the most memorable in the film. So, where was it filmed? Though it's hard to place Ralphie's exact whereabouts, ScreenRant has reported that this scene was shot in Toronto on the Cherry Street bridge.

Don't forget, A Christmas Story will air on TBS (for 24 hours) starting Christmas Eve at 8 p.m. ET.