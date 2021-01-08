'A Discovery of Witches' Season 1 Recap: What to Know Before Watching Season 2

But, what even led to this powerful witch and vampire's union?

After three years of anxiously waiting, Diana Bishop (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew Clairemont's (Matthew Goode) journey will finally continue in Season 2 of A Discovery of Witches . As fans may recall, these star-crossed lovers were forced to travel back into the past to have any hope of a future together.

Keep reading for a recap of Season 1 of A Discovery of Witches before watching the next installment.

If you're a fan of the supernatural series, you may need a quick refresher on what transpired between the magical community consisting of witches, vampires, and demons... and why Diana and Matthew are now on the run.

'A Discovery of Witches' Season 1 recap: Here's what you may have forgotten...

The magical world is at odds with divisions between the three species continuing. Additionally, witches' powers have been draining throughout the years, vampires are finding it difficult to sire other vampires, and demons are still seen as low creatures at the bottom of this supernatural world. A group called The Congregation is made up of all three species and rules over everyone, making decisions for the community.

Enter Dr. Diana Bishop, who has all but sworn off her witch heritage after the tragic death of her parents. Though she has some magical ability, she has never been able to control her powers and lives life as a mortal. While researching vampirism at Oxford’s Bodleian Library, she obtains access to a powerful book, "Ashmole 782," which is said to contain the secret to how vampires were created. Since the book has been "lost" for centuries, the mystical community wants to get their hands on that book... and Diana.

Diana meets 1500-year-old vampire Matthew who has been studying magical genealogy, including witches draining powers and vampires not being able to sire. As other witches, mainly Congregation witch member Peter Knox, is after Diana because he wants to use the book to destroy all vampires, she decides to place her trust in Matthew.

The two escape (several times), which leads to the discovery of Diana's powers: Witch Wind, Witch Fire, Witch Water, and being a Time Walker, like her deceased father. So, why did it take so long for Diana to come into her powers? The budding witch finds out that she was magically bound by her parents when she was a young girl to protect her from being used by Knox.

Aside from coming into her powers, Diana and Matthew fall in love, but interspecies romances are forbidden. These lovers are met with confrontation and danger at every turn...