Will Alan Cumming Be Coming Back as Eli Gold Permanently on 'The Good Fight' Season 6?

It's been almost six years since fans have seen Eli Gold grace their television screens, and it's all because of pay discrepancy. In 2019, the actor opened up to Us Weekly about why he and Julianna Margulies were not appearing on the spinoff.

While in attendance at the Life Ball in Vienna, Austria, the 57-year-old told the outlet, "Both of us were going to go back. [But] they were not going to pay us. What's the reason to take us back? Because we're big parts of the story, and obviously, it was also going to be a big cache for the show. That costs. Why should we do it for a guest star thing when the last time we were working on this show, we got much more?"