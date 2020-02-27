We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Netflix

The Elders Are Just Getting Started on 'Altered Carbon' (SPOILERS)

Spoilers ahead for Season 2 of Altered Carbon

The future just got scarier and a lot more complicated on Netflix’s Altered Carbon. The sci-fi series, which focuses on a different breed of humans hundreds of years into the future, dropped its second season on Netflix on Feb. 27 and among the highs and lows of the season as a whole, the Elders got a little more attention, which in turn created a slew of more questions.

The Elders of Mars, who were introduced in Season 1, were discovered to be the roundabout creators of the stacks which make living forever possible in the world of Altered Carbon. They are essentially aliens, and they have a higher level of intelligence, in that they are also beings who discovered the secrets behind interstellar travel and other advanced technologies. And until Season 2, no one even knew what the Elders looked like or if there were any left from the civilization.