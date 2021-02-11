Where Is the Former Manager of the Cecil Hotel Today?

In February 2013, the Cecil Hotel made headlines when 21-year-old student Elisa Lam went missing under extremely strange circumstances. What followed was a gruesome spectacle of a mystery that remains unsolved to this day, but while Elisa’s was the most recent case at the Cecil, it's not the first time the hotel made headlines for something so nefarious.

The Cecil Hotel has long been home to some of Los Angeles’ most infamous killers and unsolved crimes that date back to its inception in the 1920s. But now, ex-manager Amy Price is setting the record straight with her personal account of working at the Cecil and whether or not the place is actually haunted.

The new Netflix documentary series Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel explores the sordid history of Los Angeles' Cecil Hotel. The documentary looks at the many unexplained incidents that have happened at the hotel over its 100 years of existence, with a focus on Elisa Lam's 2013 case.

For years, reports of paranormal activity and a multitude of conspiracy theories have swirled around the hotel but now, ex-manager Amy Price is telling her side of the story. Amy worked at the Cecil for 10 years until it was shuttered in 2017 for further renovations.

Amy is originally from Michigan, and when she started working at the Cecil in 2007, she wasn’t even aware of its history. But after 10 years of working at the hotel, Amy said that she never got used to the constant 911 calls and deaths that happened there.

Amy was also the manager of the hotel when Elisa Lam disappeared back in 2013 and features as one of the interviewees in Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel. She explained to Esquire that she agreed to be a part of the documentary mainly because while there have been many features about the hotel in the past, none of them had included anyone who actually worked there.

So, does Amy believe that the hotel is actually haunted? “Listen, I believe in ghosts,” she said, “but I don't think they run the show over there … I think it is circumstantial. There are a lot of things that have happened there that are unfortunate, but I don't think the hotel is haunted.”

Amy maintains that she personally never experienced any kind of "incident" that she would describe as out of the ordinary. Her main challenges while working at the Cecil actually had to do with more administrative issues, like how to run a hotel business when half the hotel was designated for long-term housing and the other half was for tourists.

Source: Netflix

She credits the strange goings-on to the circumstances happening around the hotel, namely the socio-economic decay of downtown Los Angeles. As the documentary points out, the area around the hotel has long since been plagued by extreme poverty and it continues to suffer due to the failings of the local government to provide housing and mental health services to the neighborhood's many transient and unhoused residents.