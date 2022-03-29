Here Are Some Exciting Anime Movies Coming out in 2022, From Remakes to Originals

Anime movies have already made a splash this year with the US theatrical release of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Having premiered in December 2021 in Japan to over three billion yen in ticket sales, the film debuted in the US in March 2022 to another great opening weekend. The film reportedly took second place in the US box office during its release, placing behind The Batman.

Can any of 2022's other anime movie releases stack up to the success of Jujutsu Kaisen 0?