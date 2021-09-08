Are 'The Challenge' Competitors Kaycee Clark and Nany González in a Relationship?

During The Challenge: Total Madness , competitors Nany González and Kaycee Clark were filmed flirting with one another. Afterward, Nany revealed to audiences that she had a crush on Kaycee. However, at the time, Kaycee was in a relationship and played it safe, remaining faithful during the show. But it seems that Kaycee and Nany couldn't ignore their attraction and decided to take their friendship to the next level.

Ahead of Season 37, The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies dropped a trailer showing fans some of the daredevil students, life-threatening challenges, and in-house hookups they could expect from the new season. In this sneak peek, viewers were quick to notice that veterans Kaycee and Nany shared a kiss. For those who don't know, Kaycee and her girlfriend Tayler Jimenez called it quits in April before filming for the new season of The Challenge began.

So, when the kiss happened, Kaycee was a single woman. But are Nany and Kaycee dating now ? Here's what we know about their relationship.

Are Kaycee and Nany dating?

When Kaycee's ex caught wind of their kiss, she was not happy whatsoever since the two hadn't been broken up that long. Tayler took to social media after feeling like her ex was rubbing her new romance in her face. She tweeted, "The one person she was so adamant on that I didn't have to worry about. Fun fact: Kaycee and I broke up because I discovered disgustingly inappropriate text messages between her and that woman while we were STILL together dating all the way back to December in April."

Since the kiss that the Big Brother and Real World: Las Vegas stars shared, it appears that the two have been spending time with each other. In July, Nany took to social media and posted a photo of them sitting together while vacationing in Ibiza with the caption "magnetic," which has since been deleted. She also shared an Instagram story where she was traveling to California to visit Kaycee. But over the summer, the pair decided to clear the air about their relationship.

The one person she was so adamant on that I didn’t have to worry about 😂 fun fact: Kaycee and I broke up because I discovered disgustingly inappropriate text messages between her and that woman while we were STILL together dating all the way back to December in April. — ✨Tayler✨ (@thattayfever) July 14, 2021 Source: Twitter

In an interview with E! News, Nany and Kaycee discussed what was going on. Nany shared, "Kaycee and I met on Total Madness. We've always been allies in the game and have maintained a very good friendship since, but there was always an undeniable connection between the two of us." She went on to say, "I think this upcoming season of The Challenge is where we really explore what that connection is and what it means."

Kaycee chimed in and added, "Whenever I am competing, I'm always in compete mode, and that's my main focus. So this time around, playing the game while getting closer to someone is a whole different vibe, and I love it. The Challenge is a really hard game mentally, emotionally, and physically, so having someone like Nany by my side while playing this game means a lot. She's a badass. She's such a beautiful soul that I am so grateful to have met through this crazy game. She amazes me every day."