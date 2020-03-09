Calling Every 'The Bachelor' Fan — Peter and Madison Could Still End up Together

Calling Every 'The Bachelor' Fan — Peter and Madison Could Still End up TogetherBy Leila Kozma
A previous The Bachelor episode saw Madison Prewett threaten to leave Peter Weber for good. However, Season 24 of the show involved a ground-breaking amount of drama, and it's unlikely to slow down before the finale. According to Reality Steve, Madison could still snatch up Pilot Pete, effectively extinguishing any hope Hannah Ann may have had of finding true love. So, do Peter and Madison end up together?
Are Peter and Madison together? What does this mean for 'The Bachelor' finale?
The 23-year-old Alabama-native and the star-status pilot hit it off straight away. They looked painstakingly adorable while playing basketball. They attended family events — and they didn't fight together. They shared passionate kisses on the top of a tall building during the Fantasy Overnight Date. They were en route to a beautiful relationship admired by television viewers and beyond.
This all changed when Madison revealed a long-hidden secret during the Feb. 24 episode of the show, reminding her significant other that she could only be with someone who has the same set of values as hers. As she explained, these values don't allocate space for the kind of promiscuity The Bachelor contestants might engage in.
According to The Daily Mail, Madison admitted to Peter that she couldn't be with someone who was pursuing intimate relationships with other people as well. This left The Bachelor with about an inch of elbow room, as he was equally eager to spend time with other contestants as he wanted to get to know Madison better.
They agreed to disagree, which — not so surprisingly — gave way to even more chaos. Peter went on a date with Victoria, and Madison had almost gone home.
Madison left 'The Bachelor' — but she might get back together with Peter.
According to Reality Steve, a forthcoming episode of the show will see the star eliminate herself from the heated competition, only for her significant other to launch a one man's quest and pour the utmost effort into winning her back. As a recent Instagram post reveals, Madison has already cut all ties with the pilot — just not very successfully. She left The Bachelor, propelling Peter to propose to Hannah Ann Sluss during the final rose ceremony and get started on their happily ever after.
However, the relationship took a wrong turn, leading Peter to change his mind and reconsider what he had with Madison. As the outlet hints, there's a strong chance that he hopped on a plane to Auburn, Ala., just to get to speak to Madison once again.
As the outlet reveals, this could be an explanation for how they got back together. The hypothesis is further corroborated by a recent Distractify article, which prompts that the only contestant Peter is still friends with on Venmo is no other but Madison. If the data publicly accessible on the popular payment sharing app is anything to go by, it's safe to assume that Reality Steve was indeed correct, and Madison and Peter are still an item.
Want further proof? Catch new episodes of The Bachelor every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.
More from Distractify:
Who Did Peter Weber Pick on 'The Bachelor'? Fans Have Some Crazy Theories
The Number of 'Bachelor' Couples That Are Still Together Is Pretty Depressing
Clare Crawley's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Has More Than One Single Dad