Calling Every 'The Bachelor' Fan — Peter and Madison Could Still End up Together

However, the relationship took a wrong turn, leading Peter to change his mind and reconsider what he had with Madison. As the outlet hints, there's a strong chance that he hopped on a plane to Auburn, Ala., just to get to speak to Madison once again.

As the outlet reveals, this could be an explanation for how they got back together. The hypothesis is further corroborated by a recent Distractify article, which prompts that the only contestant Peter is still friends with on Venmo is no other but Madison. If the data publicly accessible on the popular payment sharing app is anything to go by, it's safe to assume that Reality Steve was indeed correct, and Madison and Peter are still an item.