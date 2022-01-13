'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer' May Be More Lax With the Rules About Hooking up

During the premiere, there's no mention of how the season moves forward beyond group dates, one-on-one dates, and verbal brawls between the women. There's also talk of one of the contestants starting a relationship of sorts with a crew member.

But what about one of our leading Joes? There doesn't seem to be a hard and fast rule about hooking up on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer. And this isn't The Bachelor, so there aren't actual fantasy suite dates.