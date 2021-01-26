Breaking Down Armie Hammer's Rumored Dating History

After the Hilaria Baldwin accent scandal filled the dreaded gap in between Christmas Day and New Year's Day with drama galore, few could have anticipated the onslaught of celebrity controversies that the public would become privy to. The alleged Armie Hammer DMs have taken the world by storm, as they detailed cannibalistic desires, potential cheating, abuse, and another side to the actor that few saw coming.

It is important to note that Armie and his team have denied the abuse accusations. He released a statement on the matter when announcing his departure from the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding. "I'm not responding to these bulls--t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he stated. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."

His team later denied any non-consensual acts to E! News. "These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory," it stated. "The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer's reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that."

The DMs in question were followed up by Armie's finsta reveal, which showcased him in a sexual relationship with a woman he referred to as "Miss Cayman" (he later issued an apology to the real Miss Cayman via the Cayman Compass). "I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman. I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused," he said in a statement.

In the weeks since the alleged Armie Hammer DMs were first discussed in January of 2021, the details of his personal life, his past interviews, and his exes have become subjects of attention. Keep reading for Armie Hammer's dating history. Trigger Warning: Abuse, Sexual Assault, Grooming, Sexual Violence.

Armie Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers from 2010 to 2020. In the same year that his breakout dual role as the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network debuted, Armie swapped vows with Elizabeth Chambers. The couple originally met through a mutual friend, Tyler Ramsay. The actor and the Bird Bakery owner welcomed a daughter named Harper and a son named Ford together before their marriage ended. The couple announced their split with joint Instagram statements in July of 2020. At the time, fans were gutted that the lovebirds had called it quits, when there was virtually no public sign that there was trouble in paradise. However, with the recent drama, the breakup has seemed less surprising. Following the news of Armie's divorce, there were also rumors that he had an affair with his Rebecca co-star, Lily James. Per The Daily Mail, Elizabeth discovered steamy messages between her husband and a woman named Adeline (Lily was reportedly referred to on Rebecca call sheets as Adeline, since her character is famously unnamed) but neither Armie nor Lily has ever publicly discussed the speculation.

After his divorce was publicized, Armie Hammer was seen out with Rumer Willis. While Elizabeth and the kids were spending quarantine in the Cayman Islands, Armie returned to Los Angeles. He was spotted out with actress Rumer Willis (who is also the eldest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore) in September of 2020. Though Armie was photographed putting his arm around Rumer, the two never confirmed any romance. She has not spoken out about the DM scandal, or the nature of her relationship with the Call Me By Your Name actor.

Armie Hammer was later linked to Jessica Ciencin Henriquez. In the same month that he was first seen with Rumer, Armie was also photographed having lunch with writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez. She was previously married to and has a child with Sweet Home Alabama actor Josh Lucas. She was one of the first of Armie's exes to come forward and say that she believes that the leaked DMs are real. "If you are still questioning whether or not those Armie Hammer DMs are real (and they are) maybe you should start questioning why we live in a culture willing to give abusers the benefit of the doubt instead of victims," she tweeted, per Glamour. Her Twitter page is set to private.

Courtney Vucekovich detailed how Armie Hammer allegedly wanted to "barbecue and eat" her. Courtney, who is best known for creating the Flashd app, spoke with Page Six about how he allegedly fantasized about breaking her ribs. She said that she dated the actor from June to October in 2020. "He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it," she told the outlet. Afterwards, she reflected on the strange behavior, but she later justified it in her head. "'F--k that was weird,' but you never think about it again," she said about trying to get it to make sense. "He says, 'I want to take a bite out of you.; If I had a little cut on my hand, he'd like [to] suck it or lick it. That's about as weird as we got." She also shared that the actor was good at manipulation. "He enters your life in such a big way. He's such a captivating person," she continued. "He has such a presence and he's aware of that and he uses it in such a way that most women would think, 'Oh my gosh, this is amazing,' but especially young women, that's kind of the scary part — how good he is at active manipulation and making you feel like he's never felt this way about anybody." She went on to accuse Armie of grooming her, and that she had a "gut feeling" that their relationship wasn't healthy. Courtney alleged that the Rebecca actor put her in "dangerous situations" throughout their time together. After their relationship ended, Courtney said that she spent a month in the hospital for PTSD and trauma treatment.