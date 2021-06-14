The Final Season of 'Atypical' Is Coming Out Soon, and We Have a Lot of Feelings

Fans of Atypical , rejoice! The Season 4 trailer is out, and it seems like Season 4 is really going to take Atypical to the next level. Not only is this the final season (excuse us while we sob), but it looks like it’s going to be the best one. Each season, fans and reviewers alike agree that Atypical outdoes itself, so we can only expect the best from Season 4.

While the Season 3 ending left us feeling hopeful, the Atypical Season 4 trailer itself hints that the upcoming season will continue the show’s tone of vibrant poignancy between little quips and more complicated emotional conflicts. We’re sure to see how Atypical Season 4 actually turns out on its upcoming release date.

The ‘Atypical’ Season 4 trailer reveals that the Season 4 release date is July 9.

Netflix has been home to Atypical for its first three seasons, and while we’re eager to binge all of Season 4 on Netflix on July 9, we’re also super bummed that Atypical is ending. We all met the lovable Sam (Keir Gilchrist) four years ago, and have watched him develop into an independent person capable of sharing emotions.

In Season 4, his independence is put to the test as he rooms with his longtime best friend Zahid (Nik Dodani) and deals with a potential academic probation. While we don’t all share Sam’s struggles with being on the spectrum on which Atypical focuses, we can all relate to roommate issues and a demanding workload. Plus, Sam and Paige (Jenna Boyd) continue their romantic relationship, so we’ll hopefully get to see a happy ending for both of them.

On the other hand, Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and Izzie (Fivel Stewart) are brought even further into the spotlight, and Cazzie fans are not complaining. In fact, watching them come to terms with their queerness as teens who have different types of support systems is both riveting and heart-rending.

