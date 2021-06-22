Logo
Avril Lavigne and Tony Hawk
Avril Lavigne Made Her TikTok Debut With Tony Hawk

Jun. 22 2021

Nostalgia has hit the internet yet again and fans are living for it. If you ever had an early 2000s pop-punk/emo phase like so many of us, or even just if you were listening to the radio at any point in 2007, there's no way you haven't heard of one of Avril Lavigne's biggest hits, "Sk8er Boi." Now it's been given new life thanks to TikTok.

Even though it's been almost 15 years since that song topped the charts, Avril has been out here continuously making music her fans love. So where is she now?

Where is Avril Lavigne now?

Avril is working on new music; her next album is set to come out in 2021. In a tweet that looks like it's now been deleted, she responded to a fan saying we should expect something to come out this summer. In fact, she finished earlier in the year. "It’s done," she said. "Music coming soon. For sure summer." She's already released a song called "Flames."

Back in December 2020, Avril also posted a pic on Instagram of her in the studio along with Mod Sun and Machine Gun Kelly. "So are we ready for new music in the new year or what?" she captioned the shot. "Lemme know."

Avril Lavigne made her first TikTok with Tony Hawk.

On June 21, 2021, Arvil posted her first TikTok lipsyncing to her song "Sk8er Boi." She transitions by zooming into her tie. Zooming out, we see skateboarding legend Tony Hawk wearing the same one before he leans into a skate ramp.

Of course, when these two came together on TikTok, it was guaranteed to go viral pretty fast. The post already has 13.5 million views and 3.2 million likes in less than 24 hours.

Are Avril Lavigne and Tony Hawk dating?

Tony and Avril aren't dating. They are both in pretty committed relationships with other people. Avril has been dating the rapper Mod Sun. If you don't recognize him from his music, you may have heard about him from the throuple he was in when he dated Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne.

Avril and Mod Sun are rumored to have started dating in February 2021. They were spotted at dinner together around the same time they started working on her album. They even released an acoustic version of "Flames" the following April.

They've been seen on a double date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly and Mod Sun has Avril's name tattooed on his neck.

After having some trouble in his own love life, Tony Hawk married his wife, Cathy Goodman, on June 27, 2015. The two had their ceremony in Ireland and have their own ideas when it comes to parenting their children.

"I married my fourth wife, Cathy Goodman, in 2015," Tony said to The Sydney Morning Herald.

"She grew up in Detroit as a punk rocker who skated in the ’80s. We connect on a deep level in terms of our approach to life. I hate to use the word 'alternative,' but we have a unique approach to parenting," he continued.

While the couple doesn't have any kids together, they each have kids from previous relationships and look like they love every moment of the family they have together.

Avril Lavigne Has Dated Some Big Names in Rock Music

Tony Hawk Has Been Through a Lot of Heartbreak to Get Where He Is Today

What Did Chrissy Teigen Say About Singer Avril Lavigne? Controversial Tweet Resurfaces

