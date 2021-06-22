Avril Lavigne Made Her TikTok Debut With Tony Hawk

On June 21, 2021, Arvil posted her first TikTok lipsyncing to her song "Sk8er Boi." She transitions by zooming into her tie. Zooming out, we see skateboarding legend Tony Hawk wearing the same one before he leans into a skate ramp.

Of course, when these two came together on TikTok, it was guaranteed to go viral pretty fast. The post already has 13.5 million views and 3.2 million likes in less than 24 hours.