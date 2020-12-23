Couples From 'The Bachelor' Franchise Have Welcomed Tons of 'Bachelor' Babies

Bekah was a wild card on Arie’s season of The Bachelor. She made waves for being much younger than most of the other contestants and was eventually sent home. It was all for the best, though, because Bekah ended up meeting and falling for a new guy, with whom she now has two kids. It's unclear if the couple has plans to wed, but they seem happy the way things are anyway.

As the seasons go on, more couples from The Bachelor franchise who stick it out will likely have more kids to add to the special unspoken club of Bachelor Nation babies. Some might also have babies with partners outside of the franchise.

But those from Bachelor Nation arguably do something that getting engaged at the end of any given season of The Bachelor doesn't. They prove that couples can find genuine love despite meeting on reality TV.