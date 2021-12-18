The Sharks Would Have to Be Crazy to Say No to Banana Loca

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Dec. 17 episode of Shark Tank.

If we're honest with ourselves, we'd all prefer to add a little something to fruit to make it a bit tastier. Take a banana, for example, the fan favorite of smoothies the world over, which goes to show you that it pairs well with just about anything. What if you don't want to add your banana to something, but rather something to your banana? Enter Banana Loca, with an appealing contraption for the Sharks on Shark Tank to consider. Will they let this idea slip by? Here's what we know.