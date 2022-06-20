When Will 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 7 Premiere?
Since Below Deck first premiered in 2013, fans have gotten to know dozens of crew members as they live in tight quarters and work for sometimes-high maintenance charter guests on superyachts.
Over the years, three Below Deck spin-off shows have come out, and the most popular to one date is Below Deck Mediterranean.
As Season 3 of Below Deck Sailing Yacht concludes on June 20, fans may be wondering when the next show in the Below Deck franchise will debut. In recent years, Below Deck Mediterranean has premiered after the sailing series.
Has the release date or the cast been announced for Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7? Read on to find out what we know about the next season of the Below Deck spin-off series.
Has the premiere date for 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 7 been announced?
Though Bravo confirmed that the popular Below Deck spin-off show would be returning for a seventh season, the network has yet to officially announce when it will premiere.
Past seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean have debuted in either May or June each year, but it does not appear as if Season 7 will be following this pattern.
The Below Deck Med premiere date has followed the finale of Below Deck Sailing Yacht since the latter show debuted in 2020. The regular season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht is set to wrap on June 20, but there is a possibility that the first season of Below Deck Down Under, which originally aired exclusively on Peacock, will follow Below Deck Sailing Yacht instead.
Who is in the cast of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' Season 7?
The yachties who will be featured on Season 7 have yet to officially be confirmed, but Captain Sandy Yawn will likely be back at the helm for the upcoming season. Captain Sandy has appeared on every season of Below Deck Mediterranean since she made her on-screen debut in Season 2.
While viewers don't quite yet know who will be appearing on the next season, we know of one star who will definitely not be returning.
Malia White, who made her debut on the show as a deckhand on the sophomore season before taking on the Bosun position in Seasons 5 and 6, confirmed that she will not be back when the spin-off returns for Season 7.
"I didn't leave because of anything that happened," she said during a chat with Showbiz CheatSheet in May 2022. "Like, I don't have bad feelings towards any part of Below Deck or anything that's happened."
After she got into a scooter accident following filming for Season 6, Malia noted that it was a "good time" for her to take a break from the show.
Though the cast list has yet to be shared, speculation is circulating online about the potential line-up.
Season 6 stars Courtney Veale and Mzi "Zee" Dempers are rumored to be in the cast for the seventh season, but this has yet to be confirmed. The rest of the rumored stars (besides Captain Sandy) would all be new to the franchise.
Until Bravo reveals more about Season 7, you can stream the first six seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean on Peacock now.