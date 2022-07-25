Ben Affleck Fell Asleep While Vacationing in Paris With Wife Jennifer Lopez

It happens to the best of us. You, me, and Ben Affleck. Except most of us aren’t the latter figure and didn’t just iconically marry Jennifer Lopez in Vegas in 2022 after previously ending things in 2004. Hate to break it to you Ben, but you’re kind of an absolute legend right now. And just because you've closed your eyes, it doesn't mean the paparazzi has.

So yes, I am here to tell you that Ben Affleck has dozed off while on vacation. And now the internet is ablaze with tweets and memes and all types of jokes poking fun at the sleepy star.