Ben Lawson Plays Johnny Ryan, Kate's Husband, on Netflix's 'Firefly Lane'

A highly successful actor with over two decades' worth of experience, Ben starred in hit movies like No Strings Attached and TV shows like Don't Trust the B---- In Apartment 23, Modern Family, and Doubt before landing one of his latest roles on Firefly Lane.

As Johnny Ryan, Ben delivers an impeccable portrayal of a charismatic producer, who later on in Season 1 goes to Iraq as a war correspondent. Needless to add, Kate (Sarah Chalke) develops feelings for him almost straight away.

"How long have you been wanting to do the deed with the man who signs your paycheck?" Tully asks Kate in a crucial scene of the trailer.