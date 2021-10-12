The 7 Best Horror Comedies to Watch This Halloween

The 7 Best Horror Comedies to Watch This HalloweenBy Allison DeGrushe
Oct. 12 2021, Published 5:38 p.m. ET
With Halloween only a few weeks away, it's time to get in the spooky spirit, and what better way to embrace the ghostly holiday than with a movie binge!
So, gather your friends and family, plop yourself into a couch, and enjoy the show — but wait, you still have to choose a film fit for everyone. Every time someone asks the dreaded question, "What should we watch tonight?" it turns into a lengthy debate that by the time you all agree on something, it's too late.
How about a movie that has you hysterically laughing one minute then screaming in terror the next? Horror comedy films have it all — happy-go-lucky moments and gore, with loads of laughable moments in between. The next time you're struggling to settle on something to watch, consider one of these horror comedies on this list.
'House' (1977) — HBO Max
This 1970s Japanese horror-comedy has amassed a cult following, and is now considered a cult classic. Though it wasn't a fan favorite at the time of release, it is now a part of several "Best Horror Movies of All Time" lists, including one from Rotten Tomatoes.
The film's synopsis is as follows: "To avoid spending time with her father and his creepy new lover, Gorgeous visits her aunt's remote mansion. With six of her closest friends, Gorgeous arrives at the estate, where supernatural events occur immediately. A severed head takes flight, household appliances come to life, and a portrait of a cat seems to contain an evil spirit."
'Scream' (1996) — Prime Video
Wes Craven's deconstruction of the horror genre with Scream is beyond perfect. Plus, the additional humor from Matthew Lillard is such a bonus.
If you haven't seen this film, it's a must! The story follows the small town of Woodsboro, where a killer is on the loose. "Suddenly, nobody is safe, as the psychopath stalks victims, taunts them with trivia questions, then rips them to bloody shreds. It could be anybody..."
As of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, you can rent Scream for $1.99 or purchase it for $7.99 on Amazon Prime Video.
'Shaun of the Dead' (2004) — Prime Video
Shaun of the Dead is, by far, one of the greatest horror-comedy movies of all time. You will be laughing out loud at some parts, and cringing in disgust at others. It has the perfect balance of hilarity and horror.
The film follows Shaun, a middle-aged washout with a dull, uneventful presence. When he's not working at the electronics shop, he lives with his mediocre best friend, Ed, in a tiny flat on the edges of London. His life revolves around his girlfriend Liz, his mother, and of course, the local pub. However, his monotonous routine is put in jeopardy when the town floods with zombies. To save himself and London, Shaun must adjust to the situation and protect the ones he loves the most.
As of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, you can rent Shaun of the Dead for $1.99 or purchase it for $12.99 on Amazon Prime Video.
'The Babysitter' (2017) — Netflix
This movie will for sure satisfy fans of the horror-comedy genre. There are just the right amounts of laughable moments and enough gore to keep everyone entertained.
The synopsis of the Netflix original reads, "When Cole stays up past his bedtime, he discovers that his hot babysitter is part of a satanic cult that will stop at nothing to keep him quiet."
'Child's Play' (2019) — Hulu
The updated version of the iconic '80s horror character proves a success. The entire film is fun to watch, and of course it's scary enough to maintain the legacy.
Andy Barclay and his family move to a new city — for being a good kid, his mother gifts him a Buddy doll. The doll soon assumes a life of its own, which leads Andy to team up with the fellow children in his neighborhood to take down the sinister toy.
'Ready or Not' (2019) — Prime Video
The film takes place after Grace marries into the Le Domas family at their affluent estate. Though she expects life to continue on, she must now play a game of "Hide-and-Seek" which means she must hide from midnight until dawn, while her new in-laws arm themselves with weapons and attempt to hunt her down.
You can rent Ready or Not for $1.99 or purchase it for $5.99 on Amazon Prime Video.
'Freaky' (2020) — HBO Max
The latest addition to the horror-comedy genre is Freaky, a creative, yet funny slasher story.
Starring Kathryn Newton and Vince Vaughn, the movie follows 17-year-old Millie Kessler as she mysteriously swaps bodies with the town's serial Killer, the Butcher. The teen only has 24 hours to switch back to her original form, or else she'll be stuck living in the body of a middle-aged murderer.