9 of Our Favorite Movies Directed by Women to Celebrate Jane Campion's Oscar Win

We can’t make a list of the best movies directed by women and leave out The Hurt Locker, which made Kathryn Bigelow the first woman ever to win Best Director at the Oscars. The film itself is a story of combat told from the perspective of journalist Mark Boal, who was stationed with an American bomb squad in Iraq in 2004. It is a truly incredible film, and Kathryn has been directing films since 1981, so it’s definitely an earned win.