'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Introduces [SPOILER] in the Post-Credits Scene

For those unaware, T'Challa does have children in Marvel Comics; however, none are named Toussaint.

We could argue that Toussaint (aka Prince T'Challa) will be the MCU's version of Azari T'Challa, son of King T'Challa and X-Men member Storm. But, with the fan-favorite mutants set to make their franchise debut within the next few years, there's a chance Azari could pop up — perhaps this young T'Challa will be the one to welcome the boy with Storm in the future.