'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Introduces [SPOILER] in the Post-Credits Scene
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans expect the story to continue beyond the credits. However, we aren't so sure that's the case for the much-anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The film is very much a tribute to the late great Chadwick Boseman and the character of T'Challa, so in our humble opinion, we can't see how the narrative can continue after its traditional ending. Nevertheless, the long-awaited sequel surprises audiences with one of the most emotional post-credits scenes. Keep reading for all the known details.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' post-credits scene, explained.
Unlike its MCU predecessors, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever only has one post-credits scene.
Following the initial stylized credits, a mid-credits sequence picks up right where we left off, when Shuri (Letitia Wright) officially comes to terms with T'Challa's death by burning the ceremonial dress she wore to his funeral. As she sits on the beach weeping, Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and a mysterious young boy head down to comfort her.
Shuri looks very confused (as does the audience), but Nakia eventually reveals the boy is her and T'Challa's son, Toussaint. Nakia explains that leading up to the events of Infinity War, T'Challa relocated her and their son to Haiti to keep them away from the stresses that come with taking the Wakandan throne.
After he came back via the Blip in Endgame, T'Challa learned of his illness and asked Nakia to stay in Haiti to shield their son from seeing his father's suffering. Shuri soon asks if Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) got to meet the baby before she died, to which Nakia thankfully responds that she did.
In the final moments, we learn that Toussaint is the boy's Haitian name — he also has a Wakandan name. The adorable child then reintroduces himself to Shuri as "Prince T'Challa, son of King T'Challa," and that's when we truly lost it. The scene ends with the trio laughing with joy.
Wait, is Toussaint in Marvel Comics?
For those unaware, T'Challa does have children in Marvel Comics; however, none are named Toussaint.
We could argue that Toussaint (aka Prince T'Challa) will be the MCU's version of Azari T'Challa, son of King T'Challa and X-Men member Storm. But, with the fan-favorite mutants set to make their franchise debut within the next few years, there's a chance Azari could pop up — perhaps this young T'Challa will be the one to welcome the boy with Storm in the future.
Overall, we believe introducing Toussaint is the film's last opportunity to honor the legacy of Chadwick Boseman and the MCU's version of T'Challa. Instead of recasting the superhero, which the creative team was heavily against, the storyline expands the story Chadwick helped create and handles his tragic passing with an abundance of care.
