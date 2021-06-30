You Might Have to Wait a While for a 'Black Widow' Post-Credits Scene

The Marvel movie for our favorite female assassin Black Widow is coming out July 9, 2021, and we're all hoping that a tradition in the MCU stays alive. Even though this movie is a prequel — and in today's time, Natasha Romanoff is dead —we'd love to see a post-credits scene.

If there is one, what could it possibly show that would create the suspenseful foundation we've come to expect? Black Widow takes place between The Avengers: Civil War and Infinity War, but comes years after both of those films were released.

Fans will have to watch all of the regular credits before seeing the post-credits scene. Because of this, it seems like we'll be missing out completely on those Marvel-style credits. And hopefully, the scene is good enough to make people want to sit through those longer standard credits to watch it in the first place. But it's difficult to visualize how it will make sense in context when we're now in Phase Four of the MCU (and Black Widow takes place in a previous phase).

Luckily for Marvel fans, we will be seeing a post-credits scene in this movie. However, it's not a traditional post-credits scene that we've all become used to. Typically, once a movie in the MCU finishes, we see a more stylized credit sequence featuring the stars before the mid-credits scene. Then, the main credits roll before one final, very short post-credits joke . But according to Inverse , that's not exactly how it will happen for Black Widow. This time, directly after the end of the movie, fans will see the main credits.

What is the 'Black Widow' post-credits scene about?

For now, we have no idea what the post-credits scene will be about or how it will enter the next movie into the MCU. There are a number of movies coming out in the next few years including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so the scene could be connected to any one of those or none of them at all.

Or the post-credits scene could be about another movie in production right now, such as Guardians of the Galaxy 3 or the second Black Panther movie. It may also be very important to fans to see a good post-credits scene for Black Widow because this will be the last we see of her.

