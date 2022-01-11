Bob Saget's 'Full House' Co-Stars Share Heartfelt Tributes to the Late Comedian

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen shared the role of Bob’s youngest daughter, Michelle, on Full House. According to Page Six, they said, “Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has." Although the twins shared screen time, they each got a pretty equal amount of time getting to know Bob during their time filming the show.