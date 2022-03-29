Season 2 of 'Bridgerton' Took a Different Turn From the Book That Inspired It

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 on Netflix and Julia Quinn's novel The Viscount Who Loved Me.

Dearest reader, it is a truth universally acknowledged that TV adaptations of beloved books do not always follow said novels to a T. Such is the case with Bridgerton Season 2. The heart of the story is the same: Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) must wed, but he is determined not to fall in love with his wife for a myriad of emotional reasons.